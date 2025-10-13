Speedway to return to Buxton after eight year hiatus as new agreement signed

After almost a decade of no speedway in Buxton the wheels are in motion to get motorbike Speedway racing to return to the hills in 2026.

The unique Derbyshire venue last staged the sport in 2018 but agreement has been reached with landlord Barry Watson to bring back regular speedway, and the emphasis under its new promotion will once again be on youth development.

Behind the revival is Birmingham co-promoter Laurence Rogers with the Perry Barr circuit unfortunately now closed for a housing development. He has been a long term supporter of youth development and this is the main aim of the venture.

Laurence said: “This is an opportunity I could not ignore.

“We have kept the MDL going and brought on many riders and want to continue this at Buxton along with giving track time to the up and coming 125 and 250cc riders.

“We will be running regular practice sessions and training schools whilst making an application to ride in any National Development League formats for 2026.

“There were both league and trophy competitions in 2025 and we want Buxton involved in whatever 2026 brings.”

The professional team the Hitmem withdrew from Buxton Speedway in 2018 due to financial struggles.

The speedway, on land below the car racing track at Buxton Raceway on Dale Head Road, needs substantial work to be done to bring the track and buildings back to good order.

Laurence has the backing of some like minded investors in brothers Tony and Melvyn Hipkiss along with Chris and Sheila Bowen of Ductair Engineering who are long term backers of youth speedway sponsoring the Midland Development League and the Birmingham National Development side.

The Birmingham volunteers are on board to undertake this with the reputation of being the best volunteers in speedway.

Laurence said: “I must thank our landlord Barry Watson for his help and support of our plans - he has been most helpful.

“Also a big thank you to our investors and our main sponsors Ductair plus our superb volunteers who are 100 per cent behind our plans and will be giving up their weekends to get the work done.

“We are hoping that initial trackwork will be underway soon and we can start practices as soon as possible.”