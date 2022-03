It has boasted a thriving junior and adult section for decades, with runners competing in road, track, fell and cross country races all over the country.

In fact, it’s such a great club it was even named England Athletics club of the year in 2017.

So this week our latest retro gallery celebrates the club’s success and just some of the people who have helped make it all possible.

Take a look and see if you can spot a friend or family member.

1. Buxton AC down the years

2. Buxton AC down the years

3. Buxton AC down the years

4. Buxton AC down the years