Rising Chapel star Jack Massey’s ‘time to shine’ as he fights for title double

Unbeaten Chapel cruiserweight boxer Jack Massey believes his ‘moment to shine’ has finally arrived as he moves into the big time spotlight.

Massey is all set to take on Lawrence Okolie at Manchester Arena on 6th July for the British and Commonwealth titles.

Massey, 26, knows a win over current champion and 2016 Rio Olympian Okolie would propel him to the top of the domestic cruiserweight pile after finally landing his first major title opportunity on the big stage in front of the live Sky Sports cameras.

Okolie has won all 12 of his pro fights, nine by way of knock-out.

But Massey, who has won by knock-outs in eight of his 16 victories, said: “We’ve wanted this fight for a long time, so when I got my opportunity I grabbed it with both hands.

“I’ve seen a few people knocking me for getting a shot at the belts but it’s time to let everyone know who I am.

“If they don’t know who I am now, then they definitely will after this fight. This is my time to shine.

“I’m over the moon to be getting this shot at the British and Commonwealth titles.

“I have been waiting for my chance to test myself and I cannot wait until July 6th.

“I’ll be bringing a big crowd on the night and promise to put on a show.

“I have heard some of the other fights that will be on the night and it’s going to be an amazing show to be on.”

Okolie added the Commonwealth title to his British belt with a fourth-round TKO of London rival Wadi Camacho at the Copper Box Arena last time out in March and puts both belts on the line once more against Massey in Manchester.

Okolie said: “Jack Massey is a fighter with pedigree.

“He has a lot of strength, a lot of ability and a lot of hunger. I’m going to enjoy beating him in front of all of his fans.

“He’s another undefeated fighter that I will inflict a first career defeat on.

“He has criticised me publicly and openly and I want to use my frustration to beat him in the most convincing way possible.”

On the same night, Scott Fitzgerald will put his WBA international super-welterweight title on the line when he fights Brian Rose in a huge Preston v Blackpool derby.