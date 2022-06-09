Superheroes on the run in front of the pavilion.

RETRO GALLERY: Can you remember the Superhero 5k in Buxton in 2014?

Our latest retro gallery takes us back eight years to May 2014 and the Superhero 5k in Buxton.

By Mark Duffy
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 10:44 am

The event was organised to raise funds for Ashgate Hospice, and saw hundreds of runners dress up to do three laps of the Pavilion Gardens whilst wearing capes, masks and probably entirely unsuitable footwear as well.

Take a look at our gallery of images from the event, courtesy of Eric Gregory, and see if you recognise yourself or anyone you know.

1. Superhero 5k for Ashgate Hospice

Runners did three circuits of the park.

Photo: Eric Gregory

Photo Sales

2. Superhero 5k for Ashgate Hospice

Chelsea Vardy and Matthew Cook at the finish.

Photo: Eric Gregory

Photo Sales

3. Superhero 5k for Ashgate Hospice

Finishers Karen Scott, Mandy Hursthouse and Melanie Hall.

Photo: Eric Gregory

Photo Sales

4. Superhero 5k for Ashgate Hospice

Debs Scragg and Sarah Castleton.

Photo: Eric Gregory

Photo Sales
BuxtonPavilion Gardens
Next Page
Page 1 of 3