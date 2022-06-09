The event was organised to raise funds for Ashgate Hospice, and saw hundreds of runners dress up to do three laps of the Pavilion Gardens whilst wearing capes, masks and probably entirely unsuitable footwear as well.
Take a look at our gallery of images from the event, courtesy of Eric Gregory, and see if you recognise yourself or anyone you know.
1. Superhero 5k for Ashgate Hospice
Runners did three circuits of the park.
Photo: Eric Gregory
2. Superhero 5k for Ashgate Hospice
Chelsea Vardy and Matthew Cook at the finish.
Photo: Eric Gregory
3. Superhero 5k for Ashgate Hospice
Finishers Karen Scott, Mandy Hursthouse and Melanie Hall.
Photo: Eric Gregory
4. Superhero 5k for Ashgate Hospice
Debs Scragg and Sarah Castleton.
Photo: Eric Gregory