Old Glossop beat Dove Holes to claim cup glory

​Old Glossop CC have won the Kudos Drinks Bissenden Cup for the first time in their history after beating holders Dove Holes at Hayfield on Sunday.

Dove Holes won the toss and elected to bat first, an advantage either team would have taken. They made a solid start with many of their early runs coming from boundaries, as some tight bowling from Old Glossop pinned them down.

Tom Forder top scored with 30 runs. In total, Dove Holes made 151-9. Old Glossop’s Tom Lane took 3-36 and Ellis Walsh took 3-30.

Dove Holes set their stall out from the start, taking a devastating wicket with the very first ball bowled in the innings. However, Old Glossop held their nerve and kept their cool in the sweltering heat.

Old Glossop celebrate their Bissenden Cup victory.

Dale Pennington scored 38 and they hit their target with Akhil Kalavagunta on 60 not out and Martin McGrail on 24 not out. Dove Holes’ Dan Waterhouse took 3-36 and Old Glossop’s final score was 156-4 giving them a decisive win by six wickets.

Man of the Match was awarded to Akhil Kalavagunta from Old Glossop CC.

Captain Robert Adderley accepted the Bissenden Cup to the delight of the team and their supporters.

The match was streamed on You Tube, kindly broadcast by Dinting CC, and was streamed by over 1,120 viewers including fans from as far afield as Australia, New Zealand and India.

The Dove Holes team pictured before the game.

Hayfield was packed with supporters from many of the teams in the DCCL, who all enjoyed a fantastic day’s cricket.

Next up for DCCL silverware is the T20 Finals Day on Sunday 25th August to be held at Chapel en le Frith CC, where Hayfield CC play Old Glossop CC at 10am, then Whaley Bridge CC play Dove Holes CC at 1pm, the winners of which then go head-to-head.

DCCL First Division

Hayfield CC vs Broadbottom CC

Old Glossop line up ahead of their win.

Hayfield won the toss and elected to bat first. Hayfield made 144 all out (36.1) with J. Unsworth top scoring on 81 runs. There were four wickets for Broadbottom’s C. Petersen (4-39). In response, Broadbottom reached 138 all out with C. Pratt top scoring on 28 runs. Hayfield’s A. Ostilly took 4-35 (10). Hayfield won by six runs.

New Mills CC vs Old Glossop CC

The home side won the toss and elected to field first, putting Old Glossop in to bat. Old Glossop made 136 all out with Akhil Kalavagunta top scoring on 24 runs.

New Mills’ Michael Birchenall took an incredible 6-19 . In response,

Man of the Match, Old Glossop's Akhil Kalavagunta, in action.

New Mills could only reach 85 all out (23.2) in the face of a determined bowling attack from Old Glossop’s Tom Lane; 3-17 and Akhil Kalavagunta; 3-17. Old Glossop won by 51 runs.

Dove Holes CC vs Tintwistle CC

Dove Holes won the toss and elected to bat first. Dove Holes made 271.6 (45) with captain Jack Gregory posting an impressive 101 not out, closely followed by Joe Gregory on 91 not out. There were three wickets apiece for Tintwistle’s Alex Brown (3-48) and Tom Scott (3-54).

In response, Tintwistle reached 151 all out (39.3) with Jared Greenhalgh top scoring on 51. Dove’s James Gemmell (5-23) and Dan Waterhouse (4-48) aided their cause as Dove Holes won by a resounding 120 runs.