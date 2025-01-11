New Mills Tennis Club: New year, new sport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New Mills Tennis Club are looking for new members in 2025.

With 3 new all weather courts New Mills Tennis Club are searching for new members for the new year.

The club is family friendly, inclusive and offers a full programme of social, team tennis plus junior and adult coaching.

Membership prices are reasonable and all are welcome.

For coaching enquiries, please contact Charles on 07905 530 509. For membership, John on 07703 501 135.