New Mills' Scarlett Robinson gets Supersport chance with FHO Racing

Scarlett Robinson in FHO Racing colours. Photo: FHO Racing.

Team owner Faye Ho is a strong champion for more female representation within the sport, and will work closely with 17-year-old Robinson and 16-year-old Charlotte Marcuzzo in the Junior class, offering mentoring and support for the two young contenders, who will run in the team’s recognisable livery.

Robinson said: “This is massive for me and I feel that already we are getting noticed more, especially because of the colour scheme.

"If this can help to raise our profile more then it will hopefully also mean we can add to our existing partners, who make it possible for us to go racing. I would like to thank Faye for her support and I am looking forward to being associated with FHO Racing.”

Team owner Ho commented: “I am delighted to announce our new association with Charlotte and Scarlett for the remainder of the season.

"It was always a huge ambition of mine to become a team owner in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, and to make that dream a reality this season was a huge achievement for me, especially to be the only woman currently to be in that position.

“I wanted to share that experience of succeeding in a goal, and I feel really driven to be an advocate for more women to be recognised within the sport.

"This new association means that as a race-winning team in Britain’s biggest motorsport championship, we can offer advice and guidance on how to further their careers and really champion women within the sport.

“I am hoping that this new collaboration will also bring a new interest to the project and we are welcoming any brands who would like to be associated in supporting their dream to get in contact.”

Earlier this year, Robinson spoke to the Advertiser about being a female in what is overall a very male-dominated sport.

She said: “There are a few younger girls coming through now and it’s good because there are five or six of us competing at a good level and it shows the young ones that they can progress,” she said.

"Hopefully they can be inspired and see there’s a route to competing at a good level if things work out."

She has been competing in the Thundersport Superteens series, racing a 400cc Kawasaki for her dad’s team ‘The Fire Place’.

She also takes part in the Nurosport British Supermoto championship, which combines motocross and tarmac racing on a 350cc machine for Dave Clarke Racing.

And speaking in June, she emphasised how achieving a ride in the Supersport series was a key aim, which she will now realise thanks to Faye Ho.

She said: "I’ve raced a bit in the Supersport before and if I can go into that and be in the top 20 that would be brilliant.”