New Mills gym set to open its arms to the local community

A new gym is set to open its arms to the community this weekend.

New Mills-based John Patrick’s Community Boxing Health & Fitness is to hold an open day on Saturday 13th July.

The gym, on Wood Street, is designed to help and encourage the community increase regular physical activity.

Owner and founder Anton Fields is excited for the launch.

He said: “It’s about getting the community involved in fitness and helping to reduce health related illnesses.

“Not only in adults but in kids as well.

“We want to help the community and boost their quality of life in the High Peak and surrounding areas.”

Anton, a qualified personal trainer, has previously worked at New Mills Leisure Centre.

“Having left there, I set up a little business at home and it’s progressed from there,” he said.

“I got to know a lot of people from working at the leisure centre.

“I built a rapport with people and your face or name might get recognised to help drum up a little bit more interest.”

John Patrick’s gym will have a boxing ring, 10 bags, weights, machines and a variety of modern functional equipment.

And Anton’s been pleased with the response from the community as he gears towards the gym’s open day.

“It’s been really positive,” he said.

“We’ve got a Facebook page and had leaflets done and handed them out at shops and schools - people seem really keen.”

The open day will take place this Saturday from 9am to 5pm.

“We want to give people the chance to look at the facilities, talk to myself, have a go on some equipment and observe demonstrations.

“There will be light refreshments available and everyone is welcome,” added Anton.