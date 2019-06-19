‘Moor’ good form for Buxton juniors

Buxton Athletic Club Juniors continued their excellent form in the Staffordshire Moorlands Summer Series with another string of category wins in a tough third race over the picturesque Roaches near Leek.

Harry Bond led the juniors home in second place - first JM15, followed by Jake O’Donnell in fourth - first JM12.

The girls were led home by Sienna Phillips, second girl overall - first JF12 and Amy Whelan, third girl - first JF.

Ben Hawtin came in third and Joseph Thorogood fifth JM13. Lucy Whelan was second JF11 and Ava Hazelhurst first JF15.

In the U11 Fun Run, Eden Pigott led the girls home in first place followed by team mate Lena Golding in second and Emily Jones fifth.

Noah Burge made an excellent debut for Buxton coming in 11th boy.