Massey takes Euro crown with win over Chamberlain
The pair duelled at Selhurst Park, the home of Crystal Palace FC, with Chamberlain being the current Commonwealth champion and with them having squared up at the weigh-in on Friday.
Chamberlain had initially been scheduled to face Michal Cieslak for the European title before injury forced the Pole to withdraw, with Massey coming in as his replacement.
Massey therefore went into the bout as the underdog despite only having two career defeats to his name – one of those at heavyweight – but won a deserved unanimous decision over the fighter from Brixton to claim the vacant European belt. The scores were 115-113, 115-113 and 116-112.
Massey started brightly, hurting his opponent for the first time in the opening round, but Chamberlain recovered and eventually rocked Massey briefly in the seventh before having the better of things in the big eighth.
After that, however, trainer Joe Gallagher gave Massey a considerable pep talk which galvanised him into action and he took control again in the closing stages.
Speaking afterwards, Massey said of Chamberlain: “He’s tough as nails, he took my best shots there, he’s tough as hell.
“He stole a couple of those middle rounds, I was a bit lazy at times, I took too many shots on the ropes. But the last four rounds, it was like the ABA finals, I just had to be on my toes, [easy as] A-B-C.”
Massey also revealed that as well as Gallagher, his baby girl, Bonnie, was the true inspiration behind his win.
He said: “It was my little baby girl, she was in my head. I did it for her, Bonnie was in my head. I told her on Wednesday that I was bringing two belts home and I’ve gone and done it.”
With the victory, Massey put himself back in the cruiserweight mix – particularly in the UK – and improved his record to 22-2 with 12 knockouts.