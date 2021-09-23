Longnor Races will be back in 2022, organisers confirm

The popular race day normally takes place in early September but it has not been held since 2019 because of covid restrictions and lockdowns.

However, race secretary Heidi Bradbury confirmed the races will be returning next year all being well.

She said: "We are all disappointed the race couldn’t go ahead for a second year running but next year we hope to be back to normal.

"We can’t wait to be back on the field, seeing everyone again and having a good time.”

Longnor Races has been going for almost 120 years and originally started when two milk floats raced through the village. Now, more than a century on, it has grown into a true social event at Waterhouse Farm.

The traditional and unique races see almost 2,000 people watch the gymkhana, fell run, motorbike racing and of course the much-loved harness racing.

Heidi said: “We normally start our planning in March but we didn’t know how things were going to work out for later in the year so we took the decision early to cancel this year’s event.”

Speaking about next year’s event Heidi added: "We know more people have had the vaccinations than ever before and we hope it’s enough to start bringing some normality to the world once again but there is still uncertainty as case numbers are rising.

"If there are no social restriction or lockdowns imposed on us again we will of course we doing Longnor Races. There’s too much love for it to ever stop.”