Local race trio shine in the rain at Darley Dale

Despite the rain, a trio of local riders were in impressive form in the Darley Moor Motorcycle Road Race Club third round at Darley Moor Motor Sports Centre, near Ashbourne, on Sunday.

High Peak’s Chris Moore managed a win and a third while Whaley Bridge’s James Ford a second and a third in the combined CB500/Lightweight races.

In the combined Junior and Senior races, Scarlett Robinson of New Mills came home third.

In the first race Ford was second throughout while Moore had to battle up to third after ending the first lap in 11th.

In race two, opening race winner Steven Howard was again away quickest but Moore passed him him on lap three to win by eight seconds.

Wilmslow’s David Glossop won both combined races, with Robinson third in the second race behind Jack Smith of Rotherham.

Round Four will be held on 14th July and the cost of adult admission to Darley Moor will be £13 per day for adults, accompanied children under 16 are free, and senior citizens are £9.

Parking and Paddock transfer is free and a programme costs £3.

Advance tickets at discount prices are also available online - visit www.darleymoorstore.co.uk.

There is ample room for spectators to camp and caravan at Darley Moor over the race weekends, cost is £6 per unit per night.

Camping will normally be available from 2pm on the Friday evening until noon on the day after the meeting or by special arrangement with the circuit management – call 01335 343833.