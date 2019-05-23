Lindsay Green wins place in RDA Countryside Challenge National Championship

Buxton rider Lindsay Green struck gold in a prestigious regional competition during Riding for the Disabled’s (RDA) 50th anniversary year.

Lindsay (33) — representing Buxton-based Helen Atkin Group, RDA — achieved first place in the Class 2 Senior section of RDA’s North Midlands Countryside Challenge Regional Qualifier 2019 at Scropton.

She was also awarded the Mike Betts Perpetual Trophy for being the highest scoring senior rider overall, and will go through to the charity’s flagship National Championships, at Hartpury College, Gloucestershire, in July.

Last year Lindsay scored second place in her class at both regional and national level.

Helen Atkin Group’s other rider at the Regional Qualifier 2019, Hamish Dicken (11), of Chesterfield, narrowly missed qualifying in the Class 2 Junior section, finishing fourth in a field of 18 riders.

“Both Lindsay and Hamish have improved their performance this year, rode brilliantly and were first-class ambassadors for our group on the day,” said Wendy Howe, chairman of Helen Atkin Group, RDA.

“Everyone is absolutely delighted at what they have achieved, and now we’re all looking forward to supporting Lindsay once again as she progresses to the national championships during RDA’s special anniversary year.”

The RDA Countryside Challenge aims to challenge and stimulate riders by putting their steering, balance and confidence to the test, with the focus firmly on having fun.

The event has grown year on year and is now bigger than the Paralympics and Para World Championships combined.

In previous years, it has proved a springboard for the Paralympics for Team GB riders.

Helen Atkin Group, RDA is always pleased to welcome new volunteers. Anyone interested in finding out more is invited to e-mail helenatkinrda@gmail.com or call the secretary, Janine Frost, on 01629 640557.