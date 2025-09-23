Joy for Iddon

Christan Iddon celebrates victory.

Christian Iddon and his AJN Steelstock Kawasaki stood on the top of the British Superbike Podium in the second race of the weekend at the Dutch venue.

Practice went well with Iddon finishing 6th overall in free practice before qualifying in 7th ready for the first race of the weekend.

The heavens opened for the first race and with everyone having almost zero wet track time prior to the event it was literally anyone's race.

After a cagey first few laps it was Redding who had bolted out front but it was clear Iddon felt good on his bike and quickly moved to second and starting reeling in the leader at a crazy pace.

Even a mistake mid race that dropped him back to 11th didn't deter Iddon as he set about posting laps that were, at times, two seconds faster than the opposition. A win still seemed possible despite the excursion but the rain continued to fall and the race was halted and a result declared prematurely.

Sunday saw similar wet conditions and it was the AJN Steelstock

Kawasaki on pole ready for the get go. Iddon led from lights to flag in a majestic display of race management to take his 5th win of his career.

Unfortunately Iddon fell early on in a re-started dry final encounter but still, the team left on a high following the win earlier in the day.

Iddon maintained his 5th position in the championship with just two rounds remaining.

"What an incredible weekend this has been,” Iddon said. “To stand back on top of the podium feels like a dream.

"Honestly the weekend didn't begin as smoothly as I'd hoped as I didn't find a rhythm early on but once the rain came I was given an incredible bike.

"The first wet race is quite possibly the best I have ever felt on a race bike. I was angry to make a mistake that meant I went off track but I was able to close the guys in so quickly and honestly I had great feel with the bike. I was on the hard tyre which made corner entry tough but it helped me a lot on the exits and I was able to utilise that. I was disappointed that it only resulted in a 5th due to the stoppage as I feel a win was still possible but safety must come first and conditions had become very bad so I understand."