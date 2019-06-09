Joe Waterhouse in fine form in Buxton Bowling League

Chapel Park A were the top scorers in Division One of the Buxton Bowling League when they hosted Whaley Bridge A, writes Jack Header.

The home side won the card count 7-3, with Joe Waterhouse winning in single figures.

The visitors’ total could have been 17 worse but for a superb comeback from Mark Whelan, who trailed 16-4 before claiming victory by the narrowest of margins.

Dan Golpin and Colin Parrott were the other two winners. Chapel’s score increased their lead at the top of the table by six points from Fairfield A, who had eight winners at Tideswell with Luke Guess picking up the kitty as he won in single figures. Peter Van De Gevel and Ernie White were the Tideswell spoilers.

Furness Vale A also notched over 190 when they entertained Fairfield B, eventually victorious by 20. Bob Hall was their money man while Phil Burns was the Fairfield star turn.

Birch Hall and Burbage played out a rare draw on the immaculate Waltzing Weasel green. Burbage won the card count 6-4 with Craig Shore and Dave Mycock vying for the kitty, but the three single figure home winners,Malc Carrick, Kev Bannister and Joan Carrick saw both sides drop 50.

Chapel Park B popped the champagne corks as they celebrated their first victory of the season when winning at Peak Dale by just six chalks. Jim Hearson, Phil Walker and Ron Redford were the stars for Chapel, while Callum Briddon was the Peak Dale top man.

In Division Two Bradwell were the top scorers when they hosted Rams Head. Vic Poke, Clive Allen, Keith Brett and Derek Biggin gave out some hefty punishment for the home side, while Andrea Maxwell was the visitor who tasted success.

Whaley Bridge B moved into second after hosting Buxton Park B. Mick Ellis was the pick of the seven home winners while Walter Bailey was the away winner. Trades Hall shared the winners with Furness Vale B but home green knowledge saw the Trades team claim the victory.

Daniel Beard was best for the home side while Dorothy Johnson put in an eye-catching display for the visitors.

Buxton Park A cemented their position at the head of the table after hosting Peak Dale B. Peter Freeman, Phil Towler and Ed Henshall were in particularly mean moods as they dominated their opponents but Sophie Briddon and Jamie Capper shone brightly for the visitors as they put ticks in the win column.

Glossop prevailed as they visited Ashwood A in what looked on paper a tricky fixture. Stan Szostakowicz was the top home block but a solid away performance with Dave Thomas, Phil Chadwick and Dave Roberts showing excellent form saw Glossop home by 14.

In the Division One “Last man standing” competition where players must play every game and win, there are eight runners left. Chapel Park A have four, Steve Barber, Gary Clapham, John Hall and Chris Jackson; Whaley Bridge A have three, Dan Golpin, Colin Parrott and Mark Whelan; while Richard Peach is the sole Fairfield A representative.

In Division Two Glossop bowler Dave Roberts was crowned the winner after his two rivals fell by the wayside in the latest round of matches. There are no league games next week as the Buxton League players chase Derbyshire’s most-coveted trophy,the White Cup.