Jack Massey’s record is ended in London as Riakporhe takes title

Chapel’s Jack Massey has seen his unbeaten record ended as he fell to a unanimous decision whilst competing for the vacant BBBofC British Cruiser Title in London last weekend.

Massey, 26, had won all 16 of his previous professional bouts prior to the meeting with local boy Richard Riakporhe at York Hall in Bethnal Green, but Riakporhe, who maintained an unbeaten record of his own with his 11th victory , proved too strong for the Derbyshire fighter as the judges scored 115-113, 115-113 and 117-111 in his favour, although Massey, his supporters and many onlookers felt the outcome was somewhat controversial given how the fight had gone.

Massey had initially been due to take on Lawrence Okolie for the belt in July but was ruled out by a ruptured right becep just a fortnight before the show in Manchester, meaning Massey hadn’t fought since March.

With Okolie vacating the title as he awaits a shot at the vacant WBO belt, the BBBofC instead pitted Massey against Riakporhe in his home city.

The Londoner landed a big right in the second after a probing opener, but Massey took it well and responded with a few punishing shots of his own.

Riakporhe sent Massey staggering backwards again in the third but Massey rocked Riakporhe with a body shot in the fourth before a lull in the battle over the following rounds.

In the eighth, Riakporhe landed a huge right to wobble the Chapel man but again Massey fought back to bloody Riakporhe’s nose with a jab in the ninth.

Riakporhe was credited with a flash knockdown in the tenth when Massey's knee briefly touched the canvas, but despite Massey impressing throughout and finishing hard in an explosive final round, the judges favoured Riakporhe’s efforts.

Massey said afterwards: “It was a tough pill to swallow but the support and comments I’ve had are amazing. Everyone is on the same page from the common fan to boxing pundits about the outcome. After ten months out of the ring and and going into my first 12 round fight I have shown I belong at this level the best is yet to come in 2020.”