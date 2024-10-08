Jack Massey all set for Saudi battle with IBF Cruiserweight title at stake

Jai Opetaia (L) and Jack Massey face off ahead of their cruiserweight fight this weekend. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

​Jack Massey will face the biggest test of his career this weekend as he takes on Australian Jai Opetaia in Riyadh for the world IBF cruiserweight crown.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Massey, 31, from Chapel-en-le-Frith, stunned Isaac Chamberlain at Selhurst Park in June to win the Commonwealth and European crowns and earn his shot at the current cruiserweight king.

Opetaia has amassed 25 wins in his career, with 19 KOs, and fights for a third time in Saudi Arabia, having beaten Mairis Briedis in their rematch in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And despite the man from Down Under being favourite to win again, Massey is more than happy with that.

He told the BBC: "I quite like [being the underdog]. I've always been that underdog guy, from my amateur days. I've had to borrow boots, shorts and fight kit.

"I know I've got a very tough night ahead of me, he's the top guy in the cruiserweight division, but I believe I can get in there, beat him, give it my all and leave everything in there."

The fight will be the biggest pay day of Massey's career so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are looking to secure this world title and that is when it becomes really, really life-changing," Massey said.

"That is what I have dreamed of since being a little boy, since starting at the age of 11."

Opetaia, meanwhile, is confident he can again come out on top.

He said: “We want to be the undisputed cruiserweight champion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to collect the belts and then we want to move up and collect more belts either the bridgerweight or the heavyweight.

"A three-division world champion sounds good.

The fight will take place on the undercard of the undisputed light-heavyweight world title fight between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol.

The programme also features the rematch between Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke, while British featherweight Raven Chapman also has a world title shot as she takes on Australian Skye Nicolson.

The fights will be broadcast live as part of that Riyadh Season show but will be a pay-per-view event. In the UK, all of DAZN, TNT Sports and Sky Sports will broadcast the card.