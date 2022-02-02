In pictures: Buxton RUFC and Matlock RUFC play out 12-12 draw during friendly event

Buxton were beaten 12-0 by Ashbourne before they played out an entertaining 12-12 draw with Matlock.
The afternoon commenced with a presentation of the new club shirt sponsor Geoff Mumford, of Burton Brewery.Geoff, a previous Buxton player himself who first took the field for Buxton in 1967, has been keen to mark the start of a new era for Buxton Rugby Club.
Here are just some of the pictures from their draw with Matlock.
1. Buxton v Matlock
Buxton and Matlock played out a 12-12 draw during a friendly at Sunnyfields at the weekend. It was part of an event which saw Buxton also face Ashbourne.
Photo: Submitted
2. Buxton v Matlock
Photo: Submitted
3. Buxton v Matlock
Photo: Submitted
4. Buxton v Matlock
Photo: Submitted