Top-of-the-table Buxton Rugby Club will look to maintain their unbeaten run when Belper visit Silverlands tonight (Friday 8th November, 7.45 KO).

The in-form Stags lead the way at the summit of the Midlands 3 East (North) and will want to cement their position when mid-table Belper visit.

The club are expecting a strong crowd to cheer the team on.