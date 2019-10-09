Impressive Mears sets standard with victory

Buxton ABC youth welterweight Adam Mears began the new boxing season with victory.

He was matched in Bolsover and went straight to work upon hearing the first bell.

Joe Russell (left).

He made a strong start and took his opponent by surprise as he connected with powerful, straight combinations.

A strong first round from Mears saw him press and pressure on the front foot.

This forced the referee to jump in and deliver a standing count in the latter stages of the opening round.

The bell for the second saw a game opponent come out aggressively.

He forced Mears to fight fire with fire and retaliate with his own power shots to body and head.

In a highly-competitive contest, both lads continued to press for the upper hand, Mears forced to stave off a very durable boxer and reply with strong straight shots to the head.

Continuing his impressive work rate, Mears was rewarded by seeing his opponent tire towards the end of the round as he took the second.

The final round once again saw his opponent come out with purpose and gusto, forcing Mears to leverage an effective defensive.

Fitness shone through down the home straight as Mears was able to maintain a good tempo, resulting in increased scoring and success.

This was a good opening victory for Mears as both boxers were congratulated by the referee on a hard-fought bout.

Joe Russell moved on to his East Midland final against Grimsby opposition.

This was an excellent and intelligently-boxed contest throughout between two well-matched and strong fighters.

The Buxton corner felt they had done enough to take this one, but the decision was awarded to the other corner.