Iddon continues strong form at Cadwell

Christian Iddon closed the gap on third in the standings after a good weekend at Cadwell Park. Pic: Tim Keeton/Impact Images

Christian Iddon and his AJN Steelstock Kawasaki continued their strong run of form with third overall in the 'King of the Hill' Cadwell Park race weekend.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was a huge crowd on hand to witness some incredible action over the Bank Holiday weekend and Iddon aboard his ZX10-RR was a big part of the race action.

After progressing directly to Superpole, Iddon was able to qualify in 8th position for the first long race of the weekend and after getting a good start, was immediately embroiled in a battle for the final podium position. With only a lap and a half to go, Iddon wasn't able to keep the hard charging Andrew Irwin at bay any longer but still crossed the line in a very credible 4th position. Monday’s sprint race was a frustrating one with Iddon getting in a hard fought battle which was once again for a potential fourth place but this time he was only able to cross the line in 7th position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The best was saved for last though as from 9th on the grid, Iddon rocketed off the line and made up positions on the opening lap before moving up a couple more. Iddon then got his head down to put in some fast and consistent laps to gain a nice gap which he maintained to the flag to take yet another fourth position. Iddon ended the weekend with the 3rd best overall points tally and continues his and the AJN Steelstock Kawasaki's run of good form.

He said: "I'm happy with how this weekend has gone on a track that hasn't been all that kind to me in the past and despite not having the best feeling with the bike, we managed to drag out some decent results.

"The evening test which is an extra just for this round was super positive and I had mega flow and reasonable pace but for some reason with only a small change I completely lost that feeling in the first practice.

"We never really nailed my feeling all weekend from that point onwards but the team did an awesome job to make the most of the situation and they never stopped trying to improve the bike. Because of this I was able to get some good points on the board and although I haven't moved in the overall table, I've closed the gap considerably to third in the championship over the last three rounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm also really content with my own riding because after getting myself frustrated during the sprint race, I was able to regroup and even during the last race of the day where I lost the front a few times, I still managed to get back to a good rhythm and that gives me a lot of confidence going forwards."

Iddon continues to sit 6th in the Championship standings with the next round of the series at Donington Park on the 5th - 7th September.