The 4.5 mile Dove Dale Dash is back next month and this time the event, which attracts 1,500 runners, will be celebrating its 65th anniversary.

The race will be taking place on Sunday October, 6 at 11am and runners will sprint from the start on Thorpe Pastures through narrow Lin Dale.

Erwin van Vroenhoven, from the Dovedale Dash Committee, said: “The race is in its 65th year but we are definitely not ready to retire yet.

“The Dovedale Dash is a unique combination of a serious race and a fun run.

Iconic cross country race Dove Dale Dash which goes around the Peak District is back for 65th year. Photo submitted

“Many runners from near and far running clubs compete every year and the Dovedale Dash often features in club championships and we often have big names in the line up.

“But over half the runners enjoy the Dash as a great day out, an unforgettable event with lots of mud and the always exciting crossing through the river Dove.

“Some dress up in fancy dress, which adds to the atmosphere.”

The first race was held 70 years ago in 1953 and was a challenge race between cyclists and runners of the Derby Mercury Running Club.

From 1988 Thorpe village took over the organisation of the Dash.

Normally about 1500 runners of all ages and capabilities compete. Daniel Haworth from Matlock AC won last year’s Dash in a time of 27:04 mins.

The all time record of Gary Booty in 1995 still stands at 25.01 mins.

Erwin added: “Some running clubs bring a coach load for this popular event, and inter-club rivalry contributes to the unique atmosphere of the Dash.”

Online pre-entry is £12.50 and there will be limited entry on the day at £15 with a reduction for under-18s, £7.50 on line entry, £10 on the day.

Registration starts from 9am and there is no charge for parking.

The children’s race for under 12’s is £4.

For entry and full details visit dovedaledash.co.uk or phone 01335 350681.

As the race relies on Thorpe Pastures being the car park, lots of rain the weeks before the race might mean the event is cancelled so runners are advised to check the website before setting off.