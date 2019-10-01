Husband-and-wife runners from Buxton record personal-best times at Berlin Marathon

One of the world’s major marathons was tackled in style by a husband-and-wife team from Buxton Athletic Club.

Tim and Katie Rolfe travelled to Berlin for an event that, along with those in London, Tokyo, New York, Chicago and Boston, is one of the elite six races that showcase the best marathon-running talent across the globe.

The Rolfes were due to be joined by clubmates Paul Wardman and Kathryn Dobson, but injuries forced them to defer their entries until 2020.

Despite rain in the German capital, the duo ran fantastic new personal-best (PB) times. Katie was first to cross the line in a brilliant time of three hours, 34.01 minutes, followed by Tim in 4.11.12. Katie’s time will qualify her for a ‘good-for-age’ place at the London Marathon in 2021.

Two Buxton runners also set half-marathon PBs on Sunday. Fran Ross recorded 1.44.34 at the Tissington Trail event, which ran from Parsley Hay to Ashbourne. She was followed home by Charlie Aucott, who finished just after the two-hour mark.

In the Robin Hood Half-Marathon at Nottingham, Chris Rushworth recorded 1.29.11 on a hilly course which passed the city’s castle. This improved on his half-marathon best set at Buxton, but he has the potential to go faster still on a flatter course.

Over the Pennines in Scarborough, Robert White and Elizabeth Nocton braved wet and windy conditions to take part in the Yorkshire Coast 10K.

The flat course took runners from the town’s South Bay to the North Bay, going twice around the exposed headland of Scarborough Castle. White finished in 35.55 to claim 15th place, and first in his age category, while Nocton ran 57.39 to finish in the middle of the 2,500-strong field.

In typically challenging Peak District conditions on Sunday, seven brave Buxton runners took on the ‘Fell And Back’ 12-mile race, organised by Buxton Mountain Rescue.

First home was Jake Fearn, who claimed a highly commendable fourth place in 1.17.31, followed by Jason Bennett in 11th, Martin Thompson in 31st, David Newton in 36th, David Reeves in 49th, Richard Bouglas in 63rd, Mark Thorogood in 80th and Sue Jeff in 169th.