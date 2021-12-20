Hope Valley targeting trophies in 2022
Hope Valley RFC are targeting success in 2022 after ending this year unbeaten and progressing in three competitions.
The club currently leads NOWIRUL Division 4 East by a single point, but they have two games in hand, and they are also through to the NOWIRUL Shield quarter-finals as well as qualifying for the next round of the NLD Vase.
Ably led by new captain, Matt Keeley, the club has relied heavily on their experienced players with the Oldridge brothers being regular points scorers whilst scrum half Steve Rawson has, as usual, terrorised opposition defences.
But, with several injuries and the regular unavailability of several key players through work commitments, it's been a real squad effort with r ugby rookies Ryan Barton, James Hallam and George Watts making major contributions whilst Graham Green had defied the years to feature in several games as Hope Valley aim for success.