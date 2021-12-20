Hope Valley have three trophies to play for in 2022.

The club currently leads NOWIRUL Division 4 East by a single point, but they have two games in hand, and they are also through to the NOWIRUL Shield quarter-finals as well as qualifying for the next round of the NLD Vase.

Ably led by new captain, Matt Keeley, the club has relied heavily on their experienced players with the Oldridge brothers being regular points scorers whilst scrum half Steve Rawson has, as usual, terrorised opposition defences.