The numbers game caught up with Hope Valley as they slipped to defeat at Bury.

They were forced to travel with just 15 players due to injuries and unavailability and paid the price.

Despite a bright start Valley soon found themselves on the back foot and only a superb cover tackle by Harry Oldridge prevented a try.

But the opening score was not long in coming as Bury exploited the wide pitch. Valley fought back through Will Boot.

A see-saw first half saw the hosts regain the lead with another unconverted try, but before skipper Matt Keeley saw Valley go 12-10 up.

Valley realised they faced a tough second half as Bury retook the lead, before Keeley restored the advantage for Valley.