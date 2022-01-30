Hope Valley RUFC lose long unbeaten run at Bury RUFC
Hope Valley’s long unbeaten run came to an end following a 27-17 defeat at Bury’s second team, writes Ian Broad.
They were forced to travel with just 15 players due to injuries and unavailability and paid the price.
Despite a bright start Valley soon found themselves on the back foot and only a superb cover tackle by Harry Oldridge prevented a try.
But the opening score was not long in coming as Bury exploited the wide pitch. Valley fought back through Will Boot.
A see-saw first half saw the hosts regain the lead with another unconverted try, but before skipper Matt Keeley saw Valley go 12-10 up.
Valley realised they faced a tough second half as Bury retook the lead, before Keeley restored the advantage for Valley.
This was as good as it got though for the league leaders, with Green now a passenger through injury and Rodgers forced off, the home team used their numerical advantage for the decisive score.