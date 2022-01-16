Hope Valley RUFC keep up unbeaten start with victory over Glossop RUFC
Hope Valley kept up their unbeaten start to the season with a 38-12 win over Glossop, writes Ian Broad.
Valley made the most of their attacking opportunities with Steve Rawson (2) and Jake Oldridge scoring opportunist tries to open a nineteen point lead that was narrowed right on half-time as the visitors spread the ball wide for a converted score.
It could have heralded a comeback, but a superb team try finished by Harry Oldridge restored the lead and when skipper Matt Keeley scored the game was over as a contest.
Glossop, to their credit, added a consolation score, but Valley had the final word as winger James Hallam demonstrated his footballing skills before racing clear to seal a 38-12 win and a 13 point lead for Valley at the top of the league.
Hope Valley will complete a trio of home games next Saturday (22 January) when Ashton-under-Lyne visit Hope Sport Club (kick- off is 2.15pm).