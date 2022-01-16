Hope Valley RUFC keep up unbeaten start with victory over Glossop RUFC

Jake Oldridge rounded off a man-of-the-match performance with a try.

Valley made the most of their attacking opportunities with Steve Rawson (2) and Jake Oldridge scoring opportunist tries to open a nineteen point lead that was narrowed right on half-time as the visitors spread the ball wide for a converted score.

It could have heralded a comeback, but a superb team try finished by Harry Oldridge restored the lead and when skipper Matt Keeley scored the game was over as a contest.

Glossop, to their credit, added a consolation score, but Valley had the final word as winger James Hallam demonstrated his footballing skills before racing clear to seal a 38-12 win and a 13 point lead for Valley at the top of the league.