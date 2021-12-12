Hope Valley RUFC keep up promotion hopes after narrow 21-17 win over Marple

Hope Valley clung on at the death with a man down to claim another vital victory.

They got off to the best possible start when, after a series of strong runs by the forwards, Will Boot made the decisive break before finding Steve West in support for a try converted by Oliver Tibenham (7-0).

Marple fought back almost immediately with a long range try to make it 7-5.

Determined defence and handling errors in difficult conditions dominated the remainder of the first half, but Steve Rawson scored a long range effort of his own to extend Valley's lead, before the visitors scored a converted try.

In worsening conditions defence was king in the second half with both teams struggled to break down their opponents.