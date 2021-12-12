Hope Valley RUFC keep up promotion hopes after narrow 21-17 win over Marple
Hope Valley RUFC keep up promotion hopes after narrow 21-17 win over Marple, writes Ian Broad.
They got off to the best possible start when, after a series of strong runs by the forwards, Will Boot made the decisive break before finding Steve West in support for a try converted by Oliver Tibenham (7-0).
Marple fought back almost immediately with a long range try to make it 7-5.
Determined defence and handling errors in difficult conditions dominated the remainder of the first half, but Steve Rawson scored a long range effort of his own to extend Valley's lead, before the visitors scored a converted try.
In worsening conditions defence was king in the second half with both teams struggled to break down their opponents.
Rawson's second try gave Valley some breathing room before Marple scored to set up a tense finish after Valley were reduced to 14 men when Adam Frith picked up a yellow card.