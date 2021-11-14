Hope Valley beat Didsbury to go top of the table

Man-of-the-match Will Boot leads another charge at the Didsbury defence.

Fielding another much changed side Valley travelled to face a Didsbury team that was full of confidence following two recent emphatic wins and this confidence, combined with a respect for their visitors' form, was evident early on as the home team chose to kick two early penalties to lead 6-0.

Gradually Valley found their form and a series of powerful forward drives were finished off when Ryan Barton, making his first start for the club, crashed over for a lead that the visitors were never to relinquish.

With the front row dominant and Jake Oldridge a plentiful source of lineout possession, more close range work by the forwards saw man-of-the-match Will Boot force his way over to give Valley a 12-6 lead at half-time.

Both sides struggled to gain the upper hand after the break before a well-worked lineout move saw Boot score his second try to extend Valley’s lead to 19-6.

The home team rallied and an unconverted try ensured a nervy last ten minutes for Valley.