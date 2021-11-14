Hope Valley beat Didsbury to go top of the table
Hope Valley secured a 24-11 win at on-form Didsbury to return to the top of the NOWIRUL Division 4 East table, writes Ian Broad.
Fielding another much changed side Valley travelled to face a Didsbury team that was full of confidence following two recent emphatic wins and this confidence, combined with a respect for their visitors' form, was evident early on as the home team chose to kick two early penalties to lead 6-0.
Gradually Valley found their form and a series of powerful forward drives were finished off when Ryan Barton, making his first start for the club, crashed over for a lead that the visitors were never to relinquish.
With the front row dominant and Jake Oldridge a plentiful source of lineout possession, more close range work by the forwards saw man-of-the-match Will Boot force his way over to give Valley a 12-6 lead at half-time.
Both sides struggled to gain the upper hand after the break before a well-worked lineout move saw Boot score his second try to extend Valley’s lead to 19-6.
The home team rallied and an unconverted try ensured a nervy last ten minutes for Valley.
The nerves were settled however when some fluent handling saw Jack Greaves score a try that secured a win which, combined with Village Spartans' surprise loss to Bury, saw Valley return to the top of the table.