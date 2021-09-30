High quality tennis marks New Mills Festival weekend

New Mills Tennis Club marked the town’s Festival weekend with two special tennis events.

By Community Sport Reporter
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 11:43 am
New Mills Tennis Club hosted a successful singles competition.

On Saturday, the men’s singles was won once again by Alex Graver, who defeated Chris Morton 6-2 both in the group stage and the final.

The final was of an extremely high standard with baseline rallies and heavy serving from both players.

On Sunday the club hosted a Try Tennis event which was attended by many families, tennis returners and novices. The event was a huge success.

New Mills Tennis Club are offering a full autumn and winter programme with social and team tennis, indoors and outdoors plus junior and adult coaching. For more information contact 07703 501135.