High quality tennis marks New Mills Festival weekend
New Mills Tennis Club marked the town’s Festival weekend with two special tennis events.
Thursday, 30th September 2021, 11:43 am
On Saturday, the men’s singles was won once again by Alex Graver, who defeated Chris Morton 6-2 both in the group stage and the final.
The final was of an extremely high standard with baseline rallies and heavy serving from both players.
On Sunday the club hosted a Try Tennis event which was attended by many families, tennis returners and novices. The event was a huge success.
New Mills Tennis Club are offering a full autumn and winter programme with social and team tennis, indoors and outdoors plus junior and adult coaching. For more information contact 07703 501135.