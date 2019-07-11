High Peak duo Dame Sarah Storey and Katie Toft earn World Championships selection

Dame Sarah Storey and Katie Toft have been selected by British Cycling to take part in the 2019 UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships in the Netherlands.

The 17-strong squad will join the hunt for rainbow jerseys at the event in Emmen from September 12-15.

Storey, from Disley, and Chinley’s Toft will be defending titles they won in Maniago in 2018.

For Storey (pictured), these championships represent the opportunity to continue her proud record of having won the WC5 road race and time trial double at the last six championships in which she has participated.

She said: “It’s always a real privilege to represent your country on the biggest stage, and the opportunity to compete at a world championships never loses its prestige.

“I’ll be going to Emmen looking to defend both of my titles, however the standard of para-cycling across the classifications continues to move on at pace, so these championships will be a good test and chance to put a marker down for everyone within the team as we move closer to Tokyo.”

Jon Pett, British Cycling’s Head of Para-cycling, said: “Given the point of the Paralympic cycle we’re in, this is obviously a key event for us, and the strength of the squad we have named reflects that.

“I’m delighted to once again be able to name such an experienced squad, and will be looking to build on the successes of last year.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for all of the riders to demonstrate their potential for the Olympics in Tokyo as we enter the final year of preparation as we once again test ourselves against the world’s best.”