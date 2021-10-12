Hayfield's Christian Iddon sets sights on Bennetts British Superbike Championship title

Christian Iddon has the title in his sights. (Photo by Ker Robertson/Getty Images)

After a brilliant triple podium performance at Donington Park last weekend, Iddon has moved to within 15 points of the series leader Tarran Mackenzie to arrive at the final round as one of four riders realistically in contention.

Iddon said: “It’s hard to believe we are at the final round already; it’s come around really quickly.

“We are in a good position just 15 points off the lead and after outscoring our rivals in the past few races, that’s what I need to do again this weekend.

“I’m fully aware of what I have to do, and I need to get a really strong result in Saturday’s race to take the fight to my rivals on Sunday.

“Brands is a track I seem to go well at, and the Ducati works well around there. There are lots of things that can happen, but I’ll just do my best to control what I can and see what happens come Sunday night.”

Iddon won at Brands Hatch earlier in the year and will arrive for the triple-race finale full of confidence.

The VisionTrack Ducati rider, who finished third in last year’s title race, has scored a podium at each of the past three rounds so is one of the form riders coming into the season finale where 75 points are up for grabs over the weekend’s three races.

Teammate Josh Brookes will be handing over the crown he won last year as he can no longer retain it after a disappointing season.