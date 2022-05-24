Christian Iddon moved into Showdown spot with a strong performance at Donington .

Iddon took two sixths and a seventh from the weekend’s three races, with his result in Saturday’s race especially impressive, after he came through from the fifth row of the grid.

In Sunday’s opening race he sat as high as fourth, but eventually took the chequered flag in seventh after a thrilling battle involving five riders, before claiming another sixth place in race three, sitting just off the back of the fight for the final podium spot, not quite able to get in the mix.

Iddon said: “I’m going home happy-ish. Honestly, Friday was good but Saturday was a disaster. In qualifying that was all we had and I said that to the team, so I was pessimistic going into the first race.

"But the team had made some changes to the bike and we went back more to what we had in the front at Oulton and it was a good race. I had a good opening lap and then I was able to pick people off.

“We made some changes for the first race on Sunday and went in the wrong direction. We set a faster lap time but our race pace was a lot slower. I tried to go with the front group and used up a lot of tyre trying and after it dropped off it was a really hard race.

"But in the last one, at one point I thought we could have had fifth or fourth; we changed the bike again and we had a lot more tyre for longer.