Hayfield's Christian Iddon aims to build on good Superbikes start at Knockhill

Christian Iddon is at Knockhill this weekend.

Two weeks ago at Oulton Park, Iddon was in scintillating form aboard the factory-supported VisionTrack Ducati Panigale V4 R where he scorched to a hat-trick of runner-up places after leading the majority of laps to hold second place in the title race going into this weekend’s triple-header.

The High Peak-born rider will be looking to get his first victory of the season and although the track hasn’t been a lucky hunting ground for him in the past, he’ll be aiming to rectify that in the three races over Saturday and Sunday.

He said: “I’m all set for Knockhill and the plan is to continue the good form we showed at Oulton Park.

"The condensed schedule will suit me too. I’ve never raced the Ducati there, but we got plenty of laps in at the pre-season tests and found a few things that should help me so I’m feeling pretty confident.

"It’s a track which has never been too kind to me over the years but I’m aiming to rectify that this weekend.

"It’s a shame we’ll be racing in front of such few fans as usually the atmosphere is great up in Scotland, but we’ll still put on a good show.”