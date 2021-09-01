Hayfield's Christian Iddon aims for an upturn in fortunes at Snetterton

Christian Iddon is keen to get back on the podium at Snetterton.

Last year at the Norfolk venue, Hayfield’s Christian Iddon took his debut victory for Paul Bird’s Lake District-based team with Josh Brookes also scoring a victory on his way to the 2020 title, so both riders will be hoping to emulate those results this year.

However, the eight-time champions have endured a spell of bad luck at the past couple of meetings which has temporarily halted Iddon’s title aspirations, but he still holds second place in the title race whereas reigning champion Josh Brookes is slowly returning to the form that netted his second BSB title and still harbours hopes of making the Showdown.

Iddon’s last podium came at Thruxton in round four but since then, he’s endured a bit of a torrid time aboard the factory-supported VisionTrack Ducati Panigale V4 RR so hopes to bounce back this weekend and add to his score of Podium Points which are vital come the Showdown

Teammate Brookes has also had a tough time this season but at recent rounds, has shown a glimpse of his old self. Last time out at Cadwell Park, the Bedfordshire-based Aussie posted a pair of top five finishes to add to his fourth place at Donington Park so where better than securing his first podium of the season at a track he has scored 19 career podiums?

Iddon said: “It will be good to go back to Snetterton which has great memories for me as that’s where I won my maiden BSB race last season.

"We tested there earlier this year and although the weather disrupted the time we had on track, unlike places like Thruxton and Cadwell, I’m going there with a good base setting and have ridden the Ducati there before.

"The plan is to secure my place in the Showdown and get as many Podium Points as possible and hope to put an end to this run of bad luck I’ve been having.”

Brookes added: “The results at Cadwell were an improvement although we didn’t make big strides forward but I’m hoping the momentum will continue at Snetterton.