Hayfield's Christian Iddon aiming to keep up momentum in latest round of Bennetts British Superbike Championship
Championship leader Christian Iddon is looking to consolidate top spot during round three of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Brands Hatch.
The VisionTrack Ducati raced to victory at Knockhill in the last round to add to his triple podium placings at the opening round at Oulton Park.
The Hayfield rider said: “The plan of course is to carry the momentum we have created at the opening two rounds into this weekend and to add to our winning tally.
"Our set up has proved it works at two very different tracks so I’m hopeful that won’t be any different at Brands Hatch.
"Certain competitors are very strong there, including my teammate Josh (Brookes), so I’ve no doubt he and a few others will be fighting at the sharp end. I’m hoping to continue the good start to the season and just keep focusing on the job in hand.”