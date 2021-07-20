Hayfield's Christian Iddon aiming to keep up momentum in latest round of Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Christian Iddon current leads the championship standings.

The VisionTrack Ducati raced to victory at Knockhill in the last round to add to his triple podium placings at the opening round at Oulton Park.

The Hayfield rider said: “The plan of course is to carry the momentum we have created at the opening two rounds into this weekend and to add to our winning tally.

"Our set up has proved it works at two very different tracks so I’m hopeful that won’t be any different at Brands Hatch.