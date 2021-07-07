Harry’s hundred helps Buxton to a fine victory over Sawley

Harry Griffin is pictured on his way to a fine 118 not out against Sawley on Saturday. Photo by Jason Chadwick. More photos at www.buxtonadvertiser.co.uk.

Leading the way were Bob Marsden (74) and Harry Griffin with a superb 173 run partnership, Griffin going on to complete a majestic 118 not out in which he hit nine fours and five sixes.

Once again it was Buxton s spinners who did the damage with the ball as Fran Slater with three wickets for 20 and Tom Griffin four wickets for 33 limited Sawley to 152 for 9.

Buxton are seventh in Division Four North of the Derbyshire County Cricket League and will face Holmewood away on Saturday.

Buxton seconds visited Nutbrook seconds and the home team were in early trouble in losing four wickets cheaply to the excellent medium pace of Chris Simcox, but Nutbrook recovered to post a respectable 162 for 6 wickets.

In reply, most Buxton batsmen got starts but nobody made the decisive score to win the game. The home side fielded well to restrict Buxton to 156-8.

The second XI also lie seventh in their league, Division Six North, with a home game Matlock & Cromford Meadows seconds to come on Saturday.

Buxton thirds’ game was cancelled due to rain and they are without a game this weekend, while the fourths, who didn’t have a fixture last weekend, will go to Matlock & Cromford Meadows on Saturday.

In the Derbyshire & Cheshire Cricket League Division One, Hayfieldwere well beaten at Broadbottom who had Christ Cheetham Roberts make an unbeaten century on their way to 28-03. Hayfield were then bowled out for just 92 in reply.

Pott Shrigley made 130-9 against Dove Holes with Dan Gilbride taking 4 for 41. Dove Holes then eased home with Gilbride unbeaten on 59 as only one wicket fell.

Woodley made 195-8 at home to New Mills despite Tom Boardman taking 4 for 32, New Mills then bowled out for 94.

In Division Two, Buxworth were bowled out for just 87 by Old Glossop who then proceeded to knock off the target without losing a wicket.

Hollingworth were bowled out for 85 by Chapel who had Keith Hallam take 4 for 24 and Joe Jackson 4 for 35, before their team eased home for the loss of just four wickets.

In Division Three, Chapel were in good form at Dinting, firstly bowling their hosts out for 125 with Neil Pheasey taking 4 for 37.

They then replied by reaching their target without losing a single wicket thanks to John Theyer’s 77 not out and Stuart Barton alongside him with an unbeaten 35.

It wasn’t such a good a good day for New Mills’ seconds at Tintwistle as they first of all watched on as the hosts made 233-2 from their innings, Graeme Butcher with an unbeaten 113 being their chief destroyer. New Mills were then bowled out for just 40 in reply.

Pott Shrigley hosted Buxworth and made 203-5, Jon Wilkie hitting 56.

Buxworth, however, were in fine form with the bat and Arran Benstead hit an unbeaten 121 as they eased home with eight wickets to spare.