Hardy runners defy rain in Buxton Half Marathon

Over 400 runners valiantly tackled wet and windy weather at the Lomas Distribution Buxton Half Marathon on Sunday.

Gareth Cooke of Penistone Footpath Runners & AC was the clear winner in 1 hour, 17 minutes and nine seconds, while Hayley Gill of Matlock AC was first female home in 1.35.44.

Twelve Buxton AC runners took part, pride of place going to Sol Clark who was fifth overall in 1.22.47. Amy Mellor was 99th overall, seventh female home and first Buxton lady back in 1.44.45. First MV65 was Alan Talbot, 151st in 1.51.17.

Jon Sewell was 22nd in 1.32.12, David Reeves 29th in 1.34.05 and Neil Pearsons 44th in 1.36.46.

Adele Thornton and Fran Ross supported each other the entire way, finishing in 164th and 165th (1.52.19 and 20) respectively. Kate Ledin finished in 219th in 1.59.01, Ian Drayton 221st in 1.59.10, Don O’Brien 284th in 2.06.54 and Angela Bent 334th in 2.15.31.

Race Director Nigel Jeff said: “We thank sponsors Lomas Distribution and Buxton Water, and all of the helpers, marshals and volunteers without whom the race could not go ahead, and who in particular given the appalling weather conditions, remained cheerful and supportive of the runners.”

Elsewhere, Louise Hallows ventured around the hilly country lanes of East Sussex at the Rye 10 mile road race, finishing in 1.35.49, 150th from a field of 230 runners.

Rob White enjoyed the panoramic views of the East Coast at the Ravenscar off-road half marathon, having well over a minute’s lead to bring him the prestigious first place home in 1.30.53.

Just two Buxton AC athletes competed at the Totley Moor 6.5 mile fell race last week, Pete Bailey home in 61.27 (136th) and Rebecca Day in 64.23 (170th).

At the second of the British Fell Championships, held at Ras y Moelwyn in Wales, Richard Goff finished the almost 10 mile mountainous route in 2.17.06, while Tania Wilson ran in 2.21.21, 212th and 223rd respectively.