Free tennis sessions for players in New Mills

You can play tennis for free in New Mills.

The club, based at Church Road, New Mills, has three all-weather courts, social and team tennis and a full programme of junior and adult coaching is offered.

Membership rates are low and the club has an ethos of all abilities and ages welcome.

A clubhouse and beer garden are also available. Contact Chris on 07944 847 337 if you wish to join or check out the club’s social media channels.

Meanwhile, in their local derby match away to Brabyns 1, New Mills managed to pick up a couple of close tie-break sets with an unfinished tie-break in the remaining unplayed set.

A final 2-9 score was an accurate reflection of the strength of Brabyns’ side, contenders for promotion to Division One.

Despite facing relegation from a very strong Division Two this season, the Millers are positively focusing on the future and rebuilding for Division Three next season. Having stayed in Division Two for seven successive seasons and only being relegated twice in 30 years from any division, the side are confident of moving straight back up to Division Two next year.