Former Davis Cup stars to play and coach at New Mills Tennis Club

Former Davis Cup stars Danny Sapsford and Alex Slabinsky, along with other former professionals, will be at New Mills Tennis Club on Saturday, 23rd June as part of a special Family Fun Day.

The former stars will be there as part of the touring Tennis Circus, which aims to generate more interest in the game, and the Church Road-based club hopes to welcome as many people as possible from complete beginners and youngsters upwards.

The event starts at 10am and runs through till 3pm and there will be many activities happening including coaching and tennis tips for juniors and adults.

The New Mills men’s team will also attempt to win a few points against the visiting players in a challenge match.

Committe member and spokesman Chris Morton said: “This is a rare chance for people to see ex-pros in action and should be a great day for the club.

“The idea of the Tennis Circus is to build from the ground upwards and get the local community engaged in the sport and clubs run their own programme for the day in conjunction with that.

“It’s very exciting for us. We had a very good season last season. We had decent weather for most of the year which seemed to bring a lot of interest in playing tennis.

“Also a lot of new people have moved into the area recently who want to play which has really helped as well.

“It will be a day for the whole family and we’re expecting a lot to come along.

“We expect both current players and also those who have never picked up a racket before.

“Tennis is something you can pick up at any age and involves every muscle group so it’s great for a healthy lifestyle.”

Slabinsky and Sapsford will deliver four coaching sessions across the whole range of age groups and abilities.

If you wish to have the benefit of this level of coaching, you can buy advance tickets to take part in the sessions - the club can be contacted via new.mills.tc@gmail.com.

As part of the day, while the Davis cup coaches are on the courts, there will also be opportunities to join in with tennis-related games and coaching run by club members. Catering and refreshments will also be available.

Sapsford played on the ATP Tour from 1987-1999, reaching a career-high ATP singles ranking of 170 and 83 in doubles. He represented Great Britain in the Davis Cup from 1990-95 and competed in all four Grand Slams with his best performance coming at Wimbledon 1999 where he made the third round before losing in a battling display against eventual champion Pete Sampras 6-3, 6-4, 7-5.

In 1998, he became the Men’s National Singles champion, and he also won the doubles event on three separate occasions.

Wins during his career include successes over Henman, Rusedski, Korda, Gilbert and Kuerten.

Slabinsky reached an ATP high singles ranking of 266 in a career cut short by knee and foot injuries.

He was part of the Davis Cup squad in 2009, and was voted ITF World Player of the Month in December 2007.

For more information contact Steve on 07505 041446 or visit https://sites.google.com/site/newmillstennis/home/

The club is also present on Facebook.