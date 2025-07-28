‘Fantastic’ weekend for Iddon at Brands Hatch

Christian Iddon leads a cluster of riders at Brands Hatch. Photo: Michael Hallam.

Christian Iddon and his AJN Steelstock Kawasaki scored their highest weekend points haul of the year to date at the fifth round of the 2025 British Superbike Championship, bringing home a brace of fourths and a fifth place finish respectively.

From the first free practice session it was clear Iddon felt good on his ZX10RR, and throughout the practice sessions the team were able to further refine the package which allowed Iddon to put in his PB at the Kent circuit to place fourth on the grid.

After a thrilling first race, Iddon held his position all the way to the flag, a feat he would then replicate in the following sprint race.

In the final race of the weekend Iddon was once again up at the sharp end and looking to take the challenge for the podium a little further but after hitting a damp patch on the circuit and narrowly avoiding a huge crash, settled to take home a solid fifth position.

Iddon commented after the weekend: "This weekend has been absolutely fantastic. I have had a great bike beneath me, I've enjoyed racing it and I think that has really shown in the performance we have put in.

"From the first moment of rolling out of the pits I just had a good sensation and was able to push to a good level and this carried on through qualifying which has so far been a sticking point for me. I did my best ever lap around Brands to get on the second row and to get away with the guys at the front made all the difference.

"To be honest the sprint race was tough. The pace moved on another step and although I went faster, I didn't make enough of a step forwards and it was a struggle. I rode tighter than I had all weekend but I was still able to maintain a fourth place finish.

"After a bit of rain the conditions had changed for the final race but the pace didn't slow down much. I felt good on the bike again though and moved forwards from a lower grid slot. I got a good rhythm going but then clipped a bit of track that was still damp and so nearly went down. It meant I lost the front group and was kind of racing on my own from then on.

"I'm so pleased with how the weekend has gone. It has been the most competitive we have been so far and I hope we can take this good feeling on through the rest of the season."

Iddon now sits eighth in the Championship standings with the next round of the series at Thruxton on August 8-10.