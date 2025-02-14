Falcons agree to trigger Donald contract extension

Aneurin Donald has extended his contract with Derbyshire.

Derbyshire and Aneurin Donald have agreed to trigger a contract extension, which will keep the big-hitting batter at The County Ground until the end of the 2026 season.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire and Aneurin Donald have agreed to trigger a contract extension, which will keep the big-hitting batter at The County Ground until the end of the 2026 season.

Donald, 28, was one of the Falcons standout players in the 2024 Vitality Blast, scoring 315 runs and breaking the Club-record for fastest half-century (19 balls), while his 23 sixes were the joint-most of any player in the North Group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The wicketkeeper-batter also appeared in 13 first-class fixtures for Derbyshire in 2024, scoring three half-centuries, including a high-score of 97 against Yorkshire at Headingley.

Joining from Hampshire in 2024, his Derbyshire contract had been due to expire at the end of the 2025 season, but both Club and player have agreed to trigger a clause within that deal to extend it to the winter of 2026.

Head of Cricket, Mickey Arthur, said: “Aneurin showed in his first season with us that he can be a real game-changer, especially in T20 cricket, and we are pleased to have extended his deal by a further year.

“He helped us to win the vast majority of powerplays in the Vitality Blast last year, he played some unbelievable innings and now it’s about how we can build on the foundation he gives us at the top of the order to challenge for a place at Finals Day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donald added: “I loved my first full season with Derbyshire, it was good for me to get an opportunity in both red and white ball cricket and I feel at home within this squad.

“My main motivation is to show what I can do in all formats and win games for this county. We have built a strong squad an believe we can do well this season.”