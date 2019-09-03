Exciting batsman Leus du Plooy signs deal to stay at Derbyshire

Exciting batsman Leus du Plooy has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at Derbyshire until the end of the 2022 season.

The deal rewards the 24-year-old South African’s successful opening season in English cricket in which he has scored 385 Specsavers County Championship runs at an average of 38.50, including one century and two half-centuries.

He has also shone in the white-ball game with two 50s in five Royal London One-Day Cup ties, as well as a ton against Australia A.

In the Vitality T20 Blast, du Plooy has played a crucial role in Derbyshire Falcons’ march to the quarter-finals, making 274 runs at an average of 39.14, including three half-centuries.

He said: “I have enjoyed the different challenges in all formats. I want to keep improving and contribute to more wins for Derbyshire.”