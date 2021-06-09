Errwood Sailing Club celebrate cash boost

The Errwood Sailing Club home.

The grant was awarded from the National Lottery Heritage Fund through the South West Peak Landscape Partnership and has enabled the club to undergo essential works to the roof, securing the building for at least a further 50 years.

Simon Coley, Sailing Club Secretary said: “The National Lottery Heritage Fund grant that we were delighted and grateful to receive through the South West Peak Landscape Partnership has ensured that the Errwood Sailing Club community will have the use of a superb club house facility for many years into the future.”