England mountain run call for Buxton AC trio
Buxton AC's Will Longden, younger sister, Grace Longden and Lucy Bednall have all been selected to represent England at the Junior Home International Mountain Running Championships 2022 in Ambleside on Saturday, 3rd September.
This event will see teams from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales compete against each other.
All three Buxton juniors have had outstanding seasons already this year with both Will and Grace Longden gaining the English Junior Fell Running Championship titles for their respective age categories with Will also taking the British Junior Intercounties Hill and Fell Championship title too.
Lucy Bednall has also had an excellent year so far particularly in duathlon where she has claimed both the European and World U20 Duathlon titles.
On the fells, she finished sixth at the Intercounties and wins many of the local fell races – Eccles Pike and Hob Hursts to name a few.
This will be Lucy and Will’s third England selection and Grace’s England debut.
These three England vests add to the consecutive streak Buxton AC has had, earning international vests every year since 2017 which would not be possible without the past and present voluntary coaches working, coaching and training Buxton AC junior athletes.
Coach Terry Fowler said: “This is now the fifth consecutive year that someone from the juniors has gained an international vest. This shows a consistency in performance from all of the members. The coaching staff are extremely proud in every member of Buxton juniors, they all put in exceptionally hard work to achieve their goals.”
Amy Whelan and Harry Bond also ran at the England trial race with Amy narrowly missing out on selection by one point after having an excellent season on the fells.
Meanwhile, senior club member Tracy Gregory has had a busy month of races.
She has completed an ironman distance triathlon, two ultras, a marathon and a couple of fell races.
Other Buxton members travelled to Monsal Trail Parkrun where senior Rob Lloyd ran to place first whilst junior Matthew Rolfe got a PB in a time of 22.18. Other Buxton members who ran were Alan Talbot, Rachel Cudahy, Joanne Cudahy, Shelia Bradley, Rebecca Cudahy, Tim Rolfe and Bev Golden.