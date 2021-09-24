Emma Raducanu's US Open win sees New Mills Tennis Club membership boom

Emma Raducanu's US Open win has inspired young players all over the UK to start playing tennis. Photo: Getty Images.

Youngsters all over the country have been inspired by the teenager's remarkable success having been a qualifier for the Grand Slam event in New York, including in New Mills where the town’s tennis club has seen interest grow from both families and children.

And ahead of further events to be held by the club as part of the ongoing New Mills Festival this weekend, club committee member Christopher Morton says it’s been great to see.

He said: “We’ve had lots of enquiries, particularly from girls, and that applies to the cricket section too.

"We have an excellent coaching partner in First Advantage Tennis and being linked to the LTA, there is a pathway for the most promising players to move on to bigger clubs and beyond – our proximity to the county structures of Derbyshire, Cheshire and Yorkshire also being a big plus.

"We have a great junior setup which is the heartbeat of the club and it’s so important to help maintain the interest of young players, particularly after the pandemic when the lockdowns have seen a reduction in exercise.

"We aim to keep tennis really affordable and appealing to those across the socioeconomic groups and provide equality of access.”

On Saturday, and starting at 2.30pm, there will be a men’s singles competition, with entries limited to ten. Entry is £5 per player including refreshments.

Then on Sunday, the club are running a free tennis event from 10am until 3pm.

Rackets and tennis balls are provided and all ages and abilities are welcome.

The club is very family-friendly and is part of New Mills Bowls, Cricket and Tennis club.

Tennis memberships have been reduced specially for the event, with family membership down from £160 to £40 up to and including Sunday, with the club's aim to engage the residents of New Mills and wider High Peak with the sport, building positive local links with primary and secondary schools, the LTA and others.