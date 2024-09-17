​Dove Holes win DCCL Division One title

Dove Holes claimed the Division One title.

​They beat Broadbottom by eight wickets to seal the title in the penultimate game of the season.

The visitors won the toss and elected to field first, putting Broadbottom in to bat. Broadbottom made 126 all out (37.3) with the top score going to the Extras (26).

There were four wickets each for Dove’s D. Gilbride (4-50 from 12 overs, 1 maiden) and D. Waterhouse (4-25 from 9 overs, 3 maidens).

In response, Dove Holes made 128-2 (33.1) with D. Jones making 61 not out.

Other matches:

Hazel Grove CC vs Hayfield CC

Hayfield won the toss and elected to field first. Hazel Grove made 112 all out with Captain M. Coram hitting 44 runs. Hayfield’s D. Evans took a storming 8-26 (7.2) with three maidens.

In response, Hayfield could only reach 69 all out (22.2). There was another incredible eight wicket haul, this time from Hazel Grove’s K. Arora who posted 8-15 (7.2) with three maidens as Hazel Grove won by 43 runs.

Tintwistle CC vs New Mills CC

The visitors won the toss and elected to field first, putting Tintwistle into bat.

Tintwistle made 158 all out (41.5) with C. Tipper top scoring on 75 runs (seven 4s and three 6s). New Mills’ J. Stevens took a Michelle; 5-46 (11.5) with two maidens.

In response, New Mills made 100 all out (29.4) with T. Littler making 40 runs. There were three wickets each for T. Scott (3-15 from 12, 5 maidens), C. Tipper (5-56 from 11, 1 maiden) and S. Rose (3-11 from 2.4). Tintwistle won by 58 runs.