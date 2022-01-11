Do you feature in these great retro pictures from a bygone era at Buxton Hockey Club?

They currently field seven competitive senior teams and continue to be an integral part of Buxton’s sporting scene. This week’s sports gallery takes a look at the club and some of the people and players who have helped make the club such a success down the years.
1. New goal posts
Buxton Hockey Club celebrate their new Olympic standard goal posts
Photo: Jason Chadwick
2. Buxton players make county team
The Derbyshire U13s team, which includes Buxton Hockey Club players Daniel Clayton, Louis Forshaw Perring and Marcus Wilkison.
Photo: contributed
3. Buxton Hockey Club U14s.
Buxton Hockey Club U14s pose for a team picture.
Photo: contributed
4. Buxton Hockey Club’s U14s.
Buxton Hockey Club’s U14s get ready for a match. Did you play in this team?
Photo: contributed