Buxton Hockey Club squad shot 2013-14.

Do you feature in these great retro pictures from a bygone era at Buxton Hockey Club?

Buxton Hockey Club has thrived down the years with hundreds of youngsters coming through the club’s youth set-up.

By Stephen Thirkill
Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 10:59 am
Updated Tuesday, 11th January 2022, 11:29 am

They currently field seven competitive senior teams and continue to be an integral part of Buxton’s sporting scene. This week’s sports gallery takes a look at the club and some of the people and players who have helped make the club such a success down the years.

1. New goal posts

Buxton Hockey Club celebrate their new Olympic standard goal posts

Photo: Jason Chadwick

2. Buxton players make county team

The Derbyshire U13s team, which includes Buxton Hockey Club players Daniel Clayton, Louis Forshaw Perring and Marcus Wilkison.

Photo: contributed

3. Buxton Hockey Club U14s.

Buxton Hockey Club U14s pose for a team picture.

Photo: contributed

4. Buxton Hockey Club’s U14s.

Buxton Hockey Club’s U14s get ready for a match. Did you play in this team?

Photo: contributed

Buxton
