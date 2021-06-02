Disley's Dame Sarah Storey selected for Britain's UCI Para-cycling Road World Championships

Dame Sarah Storey will take part in her 21st World Championships. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The reigning Paralympic and world champion is one of a 16-strong squad and will compete in both WC5 events.

Dame Storey competed in her 20th career world championships across swimming and cycling in Feb 2020, where she won three golds to take her overall collection of world championship medals to 60.

Stephen Park, Performance Director for British Cycling, said: “This is going to be an exciting event for the para-cycling team, not least because it falls in this unusual Paralympic year.

“We have a mix of very experienced Paralympians who are using the event to assess where they are ahead of Tokyo, and who we can expect to see in strong contention for the podium.

"We also have a number of riders who are making their world championship debut with Paris 2024 in mind, and for those riders, as well as having the potential to medal, we are equally interested in looking at their personal performances at this stage of the Paralympic cycle.