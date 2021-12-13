Disley's Dame Sarah Storey in shortlist of six for prestigious BBC SPOTY
Disley's Dame Sarah Storey has been named as one of six contenders for the coveted BBC SPOTY
She will go up against diver Tom Daley, boxer Tyson Fury, swimmer Adam Peaty, US Open winner Emma Raducanu and footballer Raheem Sterling.
SPOTY celebrates the last 12 years of sporting glory, with voting opening during the show on December 19.
Dame Sarah has enjoyed a long and glittering career since making her Paralympic debut in Barcelona in 1992 as a 14 year-old swimmer.
Now a cyclist, she wrote herself into Paralympic history earlier this year when her 17th gold medal made her GB’s most successful Paralympian of all time.
In Tokyo, Storey defended the women's C4-5 road race title she has held since London 2012 to put her one gold ahead of previous record holder Mike Kenny.
She also won the individual pursuit on the track before claiming time-trial gold as she took her overall Paralympic medal tally to 28.