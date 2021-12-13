Disley's Dame Sarah Storey in shortlist of six for prestigious BBC SPOTY

Gold medalist Sarah Storey poses on the podium after winning the Women's C5 Time Trial at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. She is now one of six sports starts shortlisted for the BBC SPOTY award.

She will go up against diver Tom Daley, boxer Tyson Fury, swimmer Adam Peaty, US Open winner Emma Raducanu and footballer Raheem Sterling.

SPOTY celebrates the last 12 years of sporting glory, with voting opening during the show on December 19.

Dame Sarah has enjoyed a long and glittering career since making her Paralympic debut in Barcelona in 1992 as a 14 year-old swimmer.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now a cyclist, she wrote herself into Paralympic history earlier this year when her 17th gold medal made her GB’s most successful Paralympian of all time.

In Tokyo, Storey defended the women's C4-5 road race title she has held since London 2012 to put her one gold ahead of previous record holder Mike Kenny.