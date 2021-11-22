Derbyshire's Michael Cohen can't wait to get started with Mickey Arthur

Michael Cohen is eager to start with Derbyshire's new head of cricket, Mickey Arthur. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

It was revealed earlier this week that the former South Africa, Australia and Pakistan coach will be leaving his current role with Sri Lanka to take the reigns at The Incora County Ground, with the news garner huge interest from around the cricketing world.

Cohen, 23, grew up watching Arthur’s leadership in South Africa, where he took the national team to number one in the world in both Test and ODI rankings.

With the new Head of Cricket due to arrive in Derbyshire in early December, Cohen says the squad are excited to work with a coach of Arthur’s experience.

“To have someone of Mickey Arthur’s calibre join the Derbyshire family is an immense privilege, I cannot wait to start working with him,” said Cohen.

“It’s clear to see to all how well-respected he is internationally, both by players and supporters. He has expressed his big ambitions for the club and I’m tremendously excited to be part of the journey with him.

“There was a lot of excitement to the news within the squad – each player is looking to grow alongside a world-class Head of Cricket and trying to achieve new heights for the Club.

“I have many fond memories from his time with South Africa.